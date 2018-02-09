Prep basketball tournament scores for Friday, February 9

High school basketball tournament scores reported to 13WMAZ for Friday, February 9
Girls
Stratford 53 Washington-Wilkes 45 (Semi-finals)
Tattnall 51 GMC 43 (Semi-finals)
Dodge Co. 55 Northeast 38 (Semi-finals)
Washington Co. 68 Bleckley Co. 64 (Overtime) (Semi-finals)
Northside 40 Houston Co. 34 (Consolation)
Perry 62 West Laurens 56 (Consolation)
Harris Co. 45 Warner Robins 31 (Semi-finals)
Burke Co. 66 Baldwin 61 (Overtime) (Region Championship)
Bainbridge 42 Veterans 36 (Consolation)
Peach Co. 37 Central 36 (Region Championship)
Spalding 72 Upson-Lee 37 (Region Championship)
Boys
GMC 49 Stratford 46 (2 OT) (Semi-finals)
Washington Co. 58 Northeast 49 (Semi-finals)
Wilcox Co. 76 Clinch Co. 70
Central Talbotton 55 Dooly Co. 45
