Prep basketball tournament scores for Friday, February 9

WMAZ 9:36 PM. EST February 09, 2018

High school basketball tournament scores reported to 13WMAZ for Friday, February 9

Girls

Stratford 53  Washington-Wilkes 45 (Semi-finals)

Tattnall 51  GMC 43 (Semi-finals)

Dodge Co. 55  Northeast 38 (Semi-finals)

Washington Co. 68  Bleckley Co. 64 (Overtime) (Semi-finals)

Northside 40  Houston Co. 34 (Consolation)

Perry 62  West Laurens 56 (Consolation)

Harris Co. 45  Warner Robins 31 (Semi-finals)

Burke Co. 66  Baldwin 61 (Overtime) (Region Championship)

Bainbridge 42  Veterans 36 (Consolation)

Peach Co. 37  Central 36 (Region Championship)

Spalding 72  Upson-Lee 37 (Region Championship)

Boys

GMC 49  Stratford 46 (2 OT) (Semi-finals)

Washington Co. 58  Northeast 49 (Semi-finals)

Wilcox Co. 76  Clinch Co. 70

Central Talbotton 55  Dooly Co. 45

 

 

