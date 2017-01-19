Quinn, Villanueva finalists for service award in Houston

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) - Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva are finalists for the NFL's Salute to Service Award.

The winner, recognized by USAA, will be announced during NFL Honors the night before the Super Bowl in Houston. Both Quinn's and Villanueva's teams are still in the running to play in that game on Feb. 5.

Last spring, Quinn hosted a "Rookie Club Olympics" and invited 100 military members from Fort Benning, Georgia, to the Falcons' training facility.

Villanueva grew up as a military child, then attended West Point, where he was a tight end, and was commissioned in the Army in 2010. Promoted to captain in 2014, Villanueva was deployed three times.

Following an honorable discharge, Villanueva attended the NFL combine in 2014 and eventually signed with the Steelers.

