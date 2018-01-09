Report: Georgia QB, Week 1 starter Jacob Eason expected to transfer to Washington

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: Jacob Eason #10 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during a game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field on October 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Joe Robbins)

Quarterback Jacob Eason, Georgia's Week 1 starter, is leaning heavily toward transferring to Washington, reports Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. Jude writes that Eason is expected to transfer "barring a last-minute change of heart."

Neither Georgia nor Eason, who is from Lake Stevens, Washington, have announced anything officially.

Eason -- the 2015 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year -- was the Bulldogs' starter as a freshman during the 2016 season, throwing for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, Eason injured his knee during the first game of the 2017 season against Appalachian State. He was replaced by freshman Jake Fromm, who went on to lead the Bulldogs' offense to a national title game appearance against Alabama.

As such, Fromm was the full-time starter even when Eason was healthy enough to return. The sophomore appeared in five games this season in mop-up duty and completed four passes for 28 yards. Given the way Fromm finished out the season with big-time throws in the Rose Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia and in the national championship against Alabama, there was no way Eason was earning his starting job back. And with five-star quarterback Justin Fields enrolling early, Georgia's QB depth chart was about to get even more competitive, not less.

