Reports: Mercedes-Benz Stadium's retractable roof being 'evaluated'

A rendering from the inside of the future home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA – The Braves are just three days from playing their first exhibition game in the new SunTrust Park, but now there are new questions about the future home of the Falcons and Atlanta United – Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to 11Alive’s partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the Atlanta Falcons have been informed by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority that the stadium’s retractable roof is being “evaluated.” The GWCCA is the body that will own the completed stadium.

Metal panels for the roof are supposed to be able to open and close completely in less than 10 minutes, allowing for open-air games. But the Business Chronicle reports that the complex design has forced another delay for the stadium, which was supposed to open this month. That timeline has now been pushed back to June.

Atlanta United is slated to play their first match there on July 30. A spokesperson for Arthur Blank, who owns the team as well as the Falcons, told 11Alive right now, there are no changes to the event schedule.

Officials also said the retractable roof will work how they originally designed it, and that many parts of the stadium are already finished. You can see an update on the progress of the project in the galleries below.

