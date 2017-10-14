Riley throws for 232 yards, Mercer beats Chattanooga 30-10

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Kaelan Riley threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Mercer to a 30-10 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

It was Mercer's third straight victory after dropping three consecutive games.

Riley was 20-of-27 passing with no interceptions. Chandler Curtis grabbed eight passes for 77 yards and a score, and Marquise Irvin caught two for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Mercer (4-3, 3-2 Southern Conference) defense limited the Mocs to 44 yards rushing and 250 total yards. Malique Fleming picked off Cole Copeland's pass for the first interception of his career.

Riley hit Irvin on a 33-yard scoring strike to go ahead 6-3 early in the second quarter. Riley found Curtis from the 22 for a 13-3 lead with 34 seconds before the half. CJ Leggett scored from the 3 in the third for a 20-3 lead.

Copeland led Chattanooga (1-6, 1-3) with 206 yards passing.

