Russell Henley inducted into Stratford Athletics Hall of Fame

Macon native and current PGA Tour pro Russell Henley was back at his old stomping ground Wednesday. The Stratford Academy grad returned to campus to be inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame.

Talented as he is, speakers rarely brought up Henley's impressive stats. Instead, past coaches remembered his character.

Golf coach Cater Pierce said, "He had that internal desire to be the best and, really, to whip your butt at whatever you were doing."

Henley urged students to cherish the relationships they form while in school. For the pro golfer, his most memorable moments came not on the course, but with his friends and teammates.

"All of these memories have nothing to do with the score, the stats, the best round I ever shot. They're about the relationships."

Though his life is certainly different now that he's a pro, his high school coach says Henley hasn't changed.

"You can see the kind of character he has," said Coach Cater Pierce. "He's just...old Russell."

The only difference? Now he's the 44th ranked golfer in the world.

