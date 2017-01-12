San Diego Chargers announce move to Los Angeles

San Diego Chargers fans let their feelings be known aboiut the team's uncertain future as they play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) (Photo: Donald Miralle, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO - Almost one year ago to the day, the St. Louis Rams announced that they would move their franchise back to Los Angeles. Today, the San Diego Chargers announced that they would join the Rams in Los Angeles starting with the 2017 season.

Owner Dean Spanos announced the move in a letter on the team's Twitter account.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season," The letter read. "San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years."

The move to Los Angeles has been rumored for a long time. Last year, when the Rams announced their move, the Chargers were given exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with the Rams to share a new stadium, which will be built in Inglewood, California. The Chargers were given one year to negotiate and come to terms with the Rams.

At the time, the Oakland Raiders were also lobbying to negotiate with the Rams. The Raiders are now focused on either trying to get a new stadium in Oakland or a possible move to Las Vegas.

At the end of last January, the teams came to terms on the parameters of a deal, according to CBSSports' Jason La Canfora. An official deal was not signed at the time, as the Chargers were still looking for a way to stay in San Diego long term, with the most notable being a measure on the November 2016 ballot, asking for voters to approve raising hotel taxes in the city to help pay for a new stadium.

The ballot measure was heavily defeated in November, 57% to 43%.

The Chargers were looking to build a new stadium, as they have played in Qualcomm Stadium since 1967. Qualcomm, which the Chargers shared with San Diego State University until today, is one of the oldest stadiums in the NFL. The Chargers have been lobbying for a new stadium for over a decade, according to USA Today.

Spanos' decision came five days before the deadline, which was extended two days yesterday by the NFL due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

The Chargers are expected to join the Rams as co-tenants of the Inglewood stadium, but that deal is not official as of yet.

For the next two seasons, as the stadium in Inglewood is built, the Chargers will play at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, the home of the MLS' Los Angeles Galaxy. The stadium currently seats 27,000 people. O.co Coliseum, the Radiers' stadium in Oakland, is currently has the smallest capacity in the NFL. It seats 53,286, according to ESPN.

The Rams broke ground on the new stadium in Inglewood in November. The stadium is expected to cost $2.6 billion and will be built on a parcel of land measuring 298 acres. The area will also include "a performance venue, a hotel, hundreds of thousands of square feet for retail and offices, homes and a lake with waterfalls," according to the Los Angeles Times. The stadium is expected to have a capacity of 70,240 and could fit another 25,000 in standing room behind the end zones for events such as the Super Bowl.

S/O to the loyal fans willing to make this move with us. Thank you for the best year of my life… https://t.co/G9zVCNWzRd — Joey Bosa (@jbbigbear) January 12, 2017





Thankful to our fans, supporters and the city of San Diego for everything my first year. You made it a special first year and place to live! — Hunter Henry (@Hunter_Henry84) January 12, 2017

The Chargers will pay the $550 million relocation fee over 10 years and will pay about $12 million to buy out their lease at Qualcomm Stadium from the City of San Diego.

