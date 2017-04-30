Santana 2 HRs, Brewers end Atlanta's 4-game win streak 4-3

braves (Photo: braves)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.

Santana hit a solo shot in the fifth, then added a three-run drive in the sixth inning. The big right fielder has fifth homers this season, including three in the three-game series against Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run for the Braves, a solo shot in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.

Matt Garza (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in his second start of the year. Neftali Feliz worked the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) gave up both of Santana's homers.

