Santana 2 HRs, Brewers end Atlanta's 4-game win streak 4-3

April 30, 2017

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.
 
Santana hit a solo shot in the fifth, then added a three-run drive in the sixth inning. The big right fielder has fifth homers this season, including three in the three-game series against Atlanta.
 
Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run for the Braves, a solo shot in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.
 
Matt Garza (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in his second start of the year. Neftali Feliz worked the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
 
Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) gave up both of Santana's homers.
 

