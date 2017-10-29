Schmiedlova Claims W.L. Amos Singles Tournament in Macon

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

MACON, Georgia, (October 29, 2017) Blessed with almost perfect weather all week, finalists in the singles and doubles in the W.L. Amos Sr. Tennis Classic, had to deal with wind and unseasonably cold temperatures on Sunday at Mercer University’s Leroy Peddy Tennis Center.

Sunday’s finals featured a couple new players in Macon in American, Victoria Duval and Slovakia’s Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova. Both players appeared to take extra warm up time on Sunday to get used to the conditions.

Duval raced out to a quick 4-0 lead playing in the wind while Schmiedlova trying to find her form in the wind. Schmiedlova’s early strategy was to stay back at the baseline, but she quickly discovered she would have to use all the court to win on this day. She adjusted and won the next 10 games in a row, while taking the first set and getting a lead in the second.

“I don’t know how this happened today,” said an excited Schmiedlova after the match. I had to play the conditions and it was really tough with the wind and the cold at the beginning. I tried to get more balls in the court and not play so aggressive. The second set I was real happy with the way I played.”

Schmiedlova kept Duval at bay, even late in the second when Duval changed tactics and tried to work Schmiedlova’s backhand. It was too late. The Slovak found her range and closed out the last two games on errors from the American.

“I’m just happy to win any match I can,” added Schmiedlova.

Duval has only dropped on set in the tournament enroute to the finals.

“It was tough,” explained Duval. “All week the courts and conditions favored me, but today it was so different.”

