Schroder, Hawks beat Suns 95-91 to snap 7-game losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) - Dennis Schroder hit consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 17-1 run that carried the Hawks to a 95-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak and boosting Atlanta's playoff hopes.

The Suns lost their ninth in a row in a matchup of teams with the two longest active losing streaks in the NBA.

Playing again without All-Star forward Paul Millsap and two other key players, the Hawks raced to an 18-point lead in the first quarter. But Atlanta sleepwalked through the next two periods and went nearly 4 1/2 minutes in the fourth without scoring.

The Suns, without Devin Booker, took advantage of the Hawks' shooting woes, finally taking their first lead on Alan Williams' lay-in with 10:37 remaining and stretching the margin to 78-71.

But Schroder swished back-to-back shots beyond the arc, and the Hawks pulled away from there. He finished with 27 points.

