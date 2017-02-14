Segreti named AtlanticSun Women's Lacrosse Player of the Week

MACON - The Atlantic Sun Conference has announced that Mercer attacker Meghan Segreti has been named the conference's player of the week.

Segreti earned the award after setting career highs for goals (7), points (9) and draw controls (12), and tied her career high for assists (2) in the Bears' 23-13 victory over Presbyterian.

According to a press release from Mercer, Segreti's 12 draw controls is a new school record, which beat the previous mark by five.

Mercer (1-0) will next play on Sunday at 11 a.m. against Fresno State at Five Star Stadium. This is first game of a five-game homestand that stretches into the middle of March.

