Short-handed Mayhem Fall to Huntsville

The Macon Mayhem were shutout for just the fifth time this season after losing to the Huntsville Havoc 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The loss comes after the SPHL suspended Chris Joseph, Dennis Sicard, and Stathis Soumelidis and head Coach Kevin Kerr indefinitely after Saturday's fight with the Huntsville Havoc. The league is reviewing the incident and they also suspended three players from Huntsville squad and their head coach as well.

The Mayhem remain in first in the SPHL standings, just two points ahead of Fayetteville. The Mayhem are back home Friday to take on Roanoke.

