Signing Day Preview 2017

February 1, 2017 is the first day that student-athletes who intend to play football in college can sign national letters of intent (NLIs) with colleges and universities (with the exception of those, like Houston Co.'s Jake Fromm, who graduated from high school and enrolled in college early. Fromm is currently enrolled at UGA.) This is known as National Signing Day.

Athletes can begin to sign NLIs at 7 a.m.

Central Georgia has a slew of athletes heading to play at the next level and here are some of the ones we will see officially commit to schools tomorrow.

Malik Herring, DE, Mary Persons High School: Herring verbally committed to Georgia in a video on Dec. 1, 2016.

Markaviest Bryant, DE, Crisp Co. High School: Bryant is still uncommitted, but according to 247Sports, he has offers from Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Alabama and Arkansas.

Tobias Oliver, QB, Northside High School: Oliver committed to Georgia Tech on Nov. 27.





B.J. Sharpe, DE, Southwest: Sharpe is committed to Western Kentucky.

Kevin Nixon, LB, Peach Co.: Nixon is committed to Troy.

Malik Clark, LB, Baldwin: Clark is committed to Louisville. He announced his commitment in a tweet on July 20, 2016.

Eli Watson, WR, Houston Co.: Watson is committed to Western Illinois. Watson announced his commitment in a tweet on Jan. 28, 2017.

Jimmy Marshall, WR, Tattnall Square Academy: Marshall is committed to Middle Tennessee State University.

Kyle Nixon, S, Peach Co.: Nixon is joining his twin brother by committing to Troy.

Caleb Etheridge, OG, Mary Persons: Etheridge is committed to Western Kentucky. Etheridge originally committed to WKU in October before opening his recruitment back up recently. In a tweet on Jan. 30, Etheridge recommitted to WKU.

Brandon Dowdell, CB, Crisp Co.: Dowdell is committed to Chattanooga.

Amari Colbert, WR, Houston Co.: Colbert committed to Western Kentucky in October, but on Jan. 21, Colbert announced in a tweet that he has re-opened his commitment. He is currently uncommitted.





Caleb Kelly, OG, Northside: Kelly is committed to Georgia State.

Jhi'Shawn Taylor, LB, Crisp Co.: Taylor is committed to Georgia State. He announced his commitment in a tweet on Jan. 21.

Willie Taylor, ATH, Bleckley Co.: Taylor is committed to Washington State.

K'Hari Lane, QB, Macon Co.: Lane is currently uncommitted. He was the subject of a BleacherReport article published on Jan. 31. Read about Lane here.

Here are the athletes from Georgia Military College (junior college) who are expected to sign with other schools:

Isaac Zico, WR: Committed to Purdue

Kevin George, CB: Committed to Colorado

Tra Barrett, S: Uncommitted

Jalen Wade, LB: Committed to Georgia State

Deandre Applins: Committed to Appalacian State

Tim White, LB: Committed to Alabama A&M

Kawon Bryant, RB: Committed to Carson-Newman University

Here's a look at the athletes who have pledged to sign with Mercer on Feb. 1, according to 247Sports:

Edmond Graham, ATH, Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, GA)

Robert Riddle, QB, McCallie School (Chattanooga, TN)

Tyray Davezin, RB, Etowah High School (Woodstock, GA)

Jamar Hall, S, Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, GA)

Eric Allen, OT, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, GA)

David Durden, WR, ECI (Twin City, GA)

Trey Iorillo, OT, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, GA)

Luke Ward, S, Northview High School (Century, FL)

B.J. Bohler, CB, Ocoee High School (Ocoee, FL)

Rashad Haynes, RB, Memphis Central (Memphis, TN)

Danijah Gammage, CB, Brunswick High School (Brunswick, GA)

Grant Goupil, K, Lake Mary High School (Lake Mary, FL)

Here's a look at the athletes who have pledged to sign with Georgia on Feb. 1 or have already enrolled in Athens, according to 247Sports:

Early Enrollees:

Richard LeCounte III, S, Liberty Co. High School (Hinesville, GA)

Jake Fromm, QB, Houston Co. High School (Warner Robins, GA)

Deangelo Gibbs, S, Grayson High School (Loganville, GA)

Jeremiah Holloman, WR, Newton High School (Covington, GA)

D'Marcus Hayes, OT, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Perkinston, MS)

Monty Rice, LB, James Clemens High School (Madison, AL)

Commits:

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)

D'Andre Swift, RB, St. Joseph's High School (Philadelphia, PA)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Netori Johnson, OG, Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)

Robert Beal, DE, Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, GA)

Mark Webb, WR, Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, PA)

Jaden Hunter, LB, Westlake High School (Atlanta, GA)

Tray Bishop, CB, Terrell Co. High School (Dawson, GA)

Malik Herring, DE, Mary Persons High School (Forsyth, GA)

Nate McBride, LB, Vidalia Comprehensive High School (Vidalia, GA)

William Poole III, CB, Hapeville Charter Career Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Walter Grant, LB, Cairo High School (Cairo, GA)

D'Antne Demery, OT, Brunswick High School (Brunswick, GA)

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Towers High School (Decatur, GA)

Trey Blount, WR, Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Justin Shaffer, OG, Cedar Grove High School (Ellenwood, GA)

Matt Landers, WR, St. Petersburg High School (St. Petersburg, FL)

Here's a look at the athletes who have pledged to sign with Georgia Tech on Feb. 1, according to 247Sports:

Bruce Jordan-Swilling, LB, Brother Martin High School (New Orleans, LA)

Jaquan Henderson, S, Newton High School (Covington, GA)

Tre Swilling, CB, Brother Martin High School (New Orleans, GA)

Kaleb Oliver, LB, Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

Gentry Bonds, CB, Riverdale High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

Jaytilin Askew, CB, McEachern High School (Powder Springs, GA)

Cortez Alston, DE, Westminster School (Atlanta, GA)

Dameon Williams, Norcross High School (Norcross, GA)

Tobias Oliver, QB, Northside High School (Warner Robins, GA)

Michael Minihan, OG, St. Louis School (Honolulu, HI)

Zach Quinney, OG, Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)

Kelton Dawson, DE, Stockbridge High School (Stockbridge, GA)

T.D. Roof, LB, Buford High School (Buford, GA)

Avery Showell, St. Francis High School (Alpharetta, GA)

Connor Hansen, Lawton Chiles High School (Tallahassee, FL)

Jerry Howard, Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, SC)

Bow Tufele, DT, Narbonne High School (Harbor City, CA)

Antwan Owens, DE, Amos P. Godby High School (Tallahassee, FL)

Tariq Carpenter, S, Long Co. High School (Lincolnton, GA)

Jordan Mason, RB, Gallatin Senior High School (Gallatin, TN)

Pressley Harvin III, Sumter High School (Sumter, SC)

Charlie Clark, OG, Marist School (Atlanta, GA)

Adonicas Sanders, WR, Fort Dorchester High School (North Charleston, SC)

Zane Ashley, S, Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, GA)

The 13WMAZ Sports team will be out around central Georgia on Feb. 1 to see the beginning of many athlete's futures.

