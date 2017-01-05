Six central Georgians set to take field in NFL Playoffs

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Marquette King #7 and Jon Condo #59 of the Oakland Raiders lead the Raiders on to the field for their game against the Denver Broncos on November 6, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

The road to Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, begins this weekend with the NFL Playoff's Wild Card Round. Six central Georgia natives will be taking the field during the playoffs, four of which will play this weekend.

The first game of the weekend is between the AFC No. 4 seed Houston Texans and the AFC No. 5 seed Oakland Raiders. This matchup features three of the four players who will appear during the Wild Card Round.

Oakland punter Marquette King has made headlines all season with his dancing and other antics, which at times have earned penalties. He is also a name well-known to central Georgians. He was a star wide receiver at Rutland High School in Macon, where he also served as the team's punter. He later walked on at Fort Valley State and earned a scholarship while playing for the Wildcats. He was signed to the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and now is the only African-American punter in the NFL and one of the few African-American punters in NFL history.

King has a net average of 41.4 yards per punt and has had 34 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line this season.

Houston has two central Georgians on their roster.

Former Westside Seminole cornerback Kareem Jackson will appear in the Texans' secondary. He has started 13 games this year for Houston, where he has recorded 62 total tackles, knocked down four passes and has one interception. Jackson was a running back for the Seminoles and played at Fork Union Military Academy, a prep school in Virginia, where he became a four-star recruit at cornerback. He signed with Alabama in 2007 and was the 20th overall pick by Houston in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Former Dooly County Bobcat Keith Mumphery will be on the other side of the ball at wide receiver for Houston. Mumphery is in his second NFL season and has 10 receptions for 69 yards so far this year. A three-star recruit when he graduated from Dooly Co. High School, Mumphery signed with the Michigan State Spartans. During his four years in East Lansing, Mumphery had 88 catches for 1,348 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran the ball 14 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was selected in the 5th round (No. 175 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft by Houston.

The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston and will be broadcast on ESPN at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The first game on Sunday will see the AFC No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers host the AFC No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

One central Georgian will be on the field in this matchup and he will be wearing black and gold.

Former Wilkinson Co. Warriors standout Alvin "Bud" Dupree will play for Pittsburgh at outside linebacker. Dupree was a defensive end and tight end when he was Warrior. He signed with the University of Kentucky as a three-star tight end, but converted to linebacker in college. He was selected by Pittsburgh with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his second professional season, Dupree has 24 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The game between the Steelers and Dolphins will be at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday on 13WMAZ.

The other games taking place this weekend will both be in the NFC.

The No. 6 seed Detroit Lions will be at CenturyLink Field in Seattle to take on the No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks. This game will be broadcast at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

The No. 5 seed New York Giants will travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin to take on the No. 4 seed Green Bay Packers. This game can be seen at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

There are no players from central Georgia on the rosters of the Lions, Seahawks, Giants or Packers.

The highest-seeded team to advance from each league on Wild Card weekend will go on to play the No. 2 seed in their respective league. In the NFC, the No. 2 seed is the Atlanta Falcons. In the AFC, the No. 2 seed is the Kansas City Chiefs.

The lowest-seeded team to advance from each league on Wild Card weekend will go on to play the No. 1 seed in their respective league. In the NFC, the No. 1 seed is the Dallas Cowboys. In the AFC, the No. 1 seed is the New England Patriots.

There are two central Georgians on the rosters of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeded teams, and both of them play for Kansas City.

Cornerback Steven Nelson hails from Northside High School in Warner Robins. He started 15 games for the Chiefs this season, recording 65 total tackles and knocking down 16 passes. After graduating from Northside, Nelson enrolled at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. After his time there, he became a three-star recruit at cornerback and originally committed to come back east and play for the Georgia Bulldogs, before de-committing and signing with the Oregon State Beavers. Kansas City selected Nelson in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 98th overall pick.

Former Peach Co., Trojan Demarcus Robinson is the final central Georgian to be playing in the NFL playoffs. A U.S. Army All-American, Robinson was ranked as a four-star recruit and signed with the Florida Gators. After a troubled career at Florida, which saw him suspended three times for marijuana use and spend 45 in a recovery center, Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the 126th overall pick and has appeared almost exclusively on special teams for the Chiefs during his rookie year.

Kansas City's game against the highest-seeded AFC team (either Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland) will be at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and will be broadcast on NBC.

Atlanta's game against the highest-seeded NFC team (either Seattle, Green Bay or New York) will be at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Georgia Dome and will be broadcast on Fox.

New England's game against the lowest-seed AFC team (either Houston, Oakland or Miami) will be at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and will be broadcast on 13WMAZ.

Dallas' game against the lowest-seed NFC team (either Green Bay, New York or Detroit) will be at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

