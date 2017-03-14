WMAZ
Soccer Recap: March 14th

Mount de Sales hosts Stratford on the pitch

The Stratford Academy Eagles took on Mount De Sales on the pitch Tuesday evening at Cavalier Fields/

The girls played first, and the Stratford Lady Eagles won 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Lizzi Clayton and Emory Sutherland. 

When the boys played after, it was Mount De Sales who came out with the 3-0 win. Cesar Bejume scored the first goal, and Nick Maiorana scored the second goal off a penalty kick. 

