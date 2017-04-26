Atlanta United dealing with fake ticket scam

ATLANTA - ATLANTA -- Although Atlanta United has sold out of tickets for their home games and are averaging 50,000 in attendance, this fairytale dream team may have hit a little speed bump.

At least one fan told 11Alive he was excited to see Atlanta United play. But then he learned he was sold fake tickets.

"As we were walking toward the game, we found dome tickets and decided to purchase them," Kyle Hochgertle said. "And it wasn't until we got to the game and actually scanned them that we had the red "x" instead of the green check."

Hochgertle and his girlfriend were taken up to ticket services and his tickets were handed over to police. Though the tickets look fairly legitimate the victim said the event code was invalid.

The team is now utilizing cutting edge technology for season and single game tickets to crack down on these fraudulent ticket sales. But there's still some confusion on what makes up a legitimate ticket - something of which some scalpers are taking advantage. Just know that when you do buy from legitimate sites, the transaction will be done through mobile technology utilizing the team's ticket app on iOS or Google platforms.

"Once we are able to communicate, more and more people, that we are not taking PDFs, we are not taking pieces of paper to come into the facility, more-and-more people hopefully will understand that they need to make sure that they have tickets ahead of time," an Atlanta United spokesperson said.

Season ticket holders will receive gold hard cards - not paper like the fake tickets Hochgertle received.

"We've really done away with all tickets and any ticket that has 'Ticketmaster' on it, it's not going to get entry into the facility," the spokesperson said.

For Hochgertle, it was a lesson learned.

"I will definitely go back," he said. "I think I'll purchase them beforehand - not wait 'til last minute."

Atlanta United is owned and operated by Home Depot's co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner, Arthur Blank.

