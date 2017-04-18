Atlanta United FC will credit season ticket holders after Mercedes-Benz Stadium delay

Photo: WXIA

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United FC will credit its season ticket holders for one of the games that has been rescheduled and relocated to Bobby Dodd Stadium after it was announced Mercedes-Benz Stadium's opening has been delayed.

According to Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group LLC (The Arthur Blank Group), the opening events that were scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be pushed back, and the stadium's opening has been delayed to August of this year because of continuing analysis of the retractable roof.

The Atlanta Falcons are now scheduled to open the stadium with their third preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Three Atlanta United games will be affected by Mercedes-Benz Stadium's opening getting delayed, now for a third time. The original opening was scheduled for March of 2017. The last target date for the $1.6 billion stadium's opening was scheduled for an Atlanta United FC game on July 30.

In a letter from team President Darren Eales to season ticket holders, Atlanta United said fans "will receive a credit for each seat you own. You can expect to receive that refund back to your account within the next week." The game will be for the July 29 game that will now be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Aug. 13 and 19 matches will be rescheduled to later dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Those dates are to be determined.

It is unclear how much the credit will be.

Here is a copy of the letter:

