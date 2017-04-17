Atlanta United heartbroken after another questionable red card spoils match

Apr 15, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Atlanta United forward Kenwyne Jones (9) does a flip next to teammate Miguel Almiron (10) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Impact during the first half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Bolte, Eric Bolte)

MONTREAL -- A stoppage time goal by Anthony Jackson-Hamel stunned Atlanta United FC as they battled Montreal Impact with only 10 men for half of the match.

Hamel deflected a shot from Hernan Bernardello, and the the ball hit the right post and past Alec Kann, who was in position to block the initial shot by Bernardello, to take a 2-1 lead just before time expired and claim the club's first win of the season.

Atlanta United (2-2-2) had fought off a number of attacks in the second half after a red card on Leandro Pirez during the first half stoppage time forced them to play with a man down for a second consecutive game.

Pirez bumped Ignacio Piatti as a high pass came their way in the box. Piatti went down, and Pirez was sent off for denying a goal-scoring chance despite Piatti initiating the contact. Piatti scored the equalizer on the penalty kick just before half time.

Yamil Asad received a red card during the draw against Toronto for an elbow to the head while trying to get around a player.

Atlanta United took an early lead off a goal by Kenwyne Jones, who made his first career MLS start while filling in for the injured Josef Martinez.

Hector Villalba passed to Jones in the middle, who broke away and tapped the ball by Evan Bush in the 40th minute. Jones did a cartwheel and a backflip to celebrate.

"Of course it was a special moment to score your first goal. It meant a lot," Jones told FOX Sports after the game. "It's a bit disappointing that we keep getting these calls but we will go back to work this week."

It was the club's third red card this season, and they are now tied for the most red cards in MLS this season with Montreal (1-3-2.

"It's hard to get through," defender Greg Garza said to FOX, who believed they've managed the last two games well despite the questionable red cards. "We had a bit more time this time to get through that...it was an unfortunate loss for us."

Atlanta United's high powered offense couldn't get many shots off. They had six compared to Montreal's 22, five of which were on target.

Atlanta United hadn't lost a game since it's inaugural match at Bobby Dodd Stadium against New York Red Bulls on March 5. Their last two games were draws against the two teams in last year's MLS Cup.

They have one more game left in their current four-game road game stretch. They face Real Salt Lake on April 22.

