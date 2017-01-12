South Carolina edges Lady Bulldogs

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs took the nationally fifth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks to the wire before falling 66-63 Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Georgia’s Shanea Armbrister hit a jumper with 46 seconds remaining in the game to pull within two points at 64-62. After the Lady Bulldogs’ defense held, junior guard Haley Clark drove to the hoop and drew a foul prompting two shots from the line. She converted on one to make it a 64-63 South Carolina advantage. The Gamecocks made two free throws after a foul and Georgia had an opportunity to tie the game on the last possession but Stephanie Paul’s shot went long.

Pachis Roberts and Caliya Robinson led Georgia in scoring with 17 points and 14 points, respectively. Mackenzie Engram contributed 11 points including three 3-pointers. Robinson grabbed 10 rebounds to notch her fifth double-double of the season and ninth of her career.

(© 2017 WMAZ)