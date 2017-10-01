Stanton ends with 59, Braves beat Marlins 8-5

braves (Photo: braves)

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton came up short in his quest for 60 home runs, and Adonis Garcia hit a pinch-hit three-run home run to lift the Atlanta Braves over the Miami Marlins 8-5 in the season finale for both teams Sunday.

Stanton finished with ML-bests of 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. His final chance at No. 60 came in the ninth, and the crowd of 25,222 saluted him with a long ovation after he struck out swinging. He then came out for a curtain call, followed by hugs from teammates.

It was the final game of Jeffrey Loria's 16-year tenure as Marlins owner, one where the team won the 2003 World Series and didn't make the playoffs again. He was in attendance, as was Derek Jeter - who will assume control of the franchise this week when the $1.2 billion sale to a group led by him and Bruce Sherman is closed.

Loria spent part of the game near the Marlins' dugout. Jeter watched from a suite, casually eating popcorn.

