Steelers' Brown asks Jets' Marshall to pay up on car bet

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Antonio Brown is in the driver's seat in his car bet with Brandon Marshall, so he's looking for the Jets receiver to turn over the keys.

Marshall felt so confident during the summer that he was going to have a big season, he issued a friendly challenge to the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver on Twitter:

If he had more yards receiving, Brown would give him his Rolls-Royce. If Brown had more, Marshall would give him a Porsche that the Jets had on display outside their facility.

Well, Brown has 1,284 yards receiving, while Marshall has just 788.

On Thursday, Brown reminded Marshall of the wager on Twitter, saying, "you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to PROJECT375! Glad we're both healthy, mentally and physically!!"

🙌🏾 @BMarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375 !



Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically !! pic.twitter.com/wQtwrqwHcI — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) December 29, 2016

Project 375 is Marshall's foundation, which raises awareness for mental health issues.

