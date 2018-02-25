Strawberry hits winner, Mercer tops Wofford for 4th seed

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Jordan Strawberry made a game-winner in the closing seconds and finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Mercer beat Wofford 69-68 on Sunday for its eighth straight victory.



Strawberry, who scored 19 in the second half, was left open on an in-bounds play and made a go-ahead layup with 7.9 seconds left. Fletcher Magee, who leads the nation in 3-point shooting, got his defender in the air on a pump fake but his open 3-pointer from the top of the key hit the side of the rim at the buzzer.



Mercer (18-13, 11-7) clinched the fourth seed in the Southern Conference Tournament and will play fifth-seeded Wofford (20-11, 11-7) on Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina. The Bears also beat Wofford 73-65 on Feb. 3.



Stephon Jelks added 12 points and Desmond Ringer and Demetre Rivers each scored 10 for Mercer (18-13, 11-7).



Cameron Jackson led Wofford (20-11, 11-7) with 17 points and Magee added 14.



