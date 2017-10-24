Tailgate13: Stockbridge visits Jones County

13wmaz (Photo: 13wmaz)

Our #Tailgate13 crew will be at Jones County this Friday for a battle of the unbeatens.

The Jones County Greyhounds (9-0) will host the Stockbridge Tigers (8-0).

The Greyhounds lost this game last season 35-14.

Ben Jones and Frank Malloy will preview the action, as well as highlight the sights and sounds from the cheerleaders and band.

Jonathan Perez also introduces us to why you'll see some chains being passed from player to player on the field. He explains in this week's Extra Points.

Catch all the action starting Friday on Eyewitness News at Five.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV