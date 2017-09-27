13wmaz (Photo: 13wmaz)

It's a Macon private school showdown, as the undefeated Stratford Eagles (4-0) visit the Mount De Sales Cavaliers (3-1).

The rivalry dates back to the 1980's, and Stratford has dominated Mount de Sales since the turn of the century. They've won 16 of the past 19 matchups including six straight.

Our #Tailgate13 crew will be on hand at Cavalier Field previewing the game. Ben Jones, Frank Malloy, Jonathan Perez and Marvin James will highlight the action, and introduce us to a couple of Mount De Sales Hall of Famers who still have a heavy presence on campus.

Catch all the action starting on Eyewitness News at Five.

