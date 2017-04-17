Tattnall Pounds Glascock County in Region Tournament Opener

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The Tattnall Trojans jumped all over the Glascock County Panthers in the 7-A Regional tournament winning 15-0, 14 of those runs came in the first inning.

Logan Simmons hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to add to the Trojans lead. Tattnall will host Stratford on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the Region Tournament continues.

Other Region 7 Tournament Scores

Mt. de Sales 10 GMC 0

Stratford 8 Washington-Wilkes 7

Aquinas 4 FPD 3

