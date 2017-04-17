Tattnall Pounds Glascock County in Region Tournament Opener

The Tattnall Trojans jumped all over the Glascock County Panthers in the 7-A Regional tournament winning 15-0, 14 of those runs came in the first inning.
Logan Simmons hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to add to the Trojans lead. Tattnall will host Stratford on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the Region Tournament continues.
Other Region 7 Tournament Scores
Mt. de Sales 10 GMC 0
Stratford 8 Washington-Wilkes 7
Aquinas 4 FPD 3
