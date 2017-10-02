WMAZ
Close

Tattnall Run-Rules Lincoln County

Tattnall hosts Lincoln County in region tourney

WMAZ 12:23 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

The Tattnall Lady Trojans began Region 7 1-A tournament play last night and they had no problems against Lincoln County .

The Trojans beat the Red Devils 12-0 in Monday's contest. 

