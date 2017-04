13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

Tattnall got on the board early against Deerfield to win 5-4 and extend their winning streak to 6 games.

They scored 4 runs in the third inning and although Deerfield scored 4 runs in the 7th, the Trojans were able to hang on to the win.

The Trojans improve to 16-1 on the year.

