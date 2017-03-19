The Macon Mayhem Jump in First Place after win against Knoxville

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The Macon Mayhem surged to a quick lead on Sunday afternoon and never looked back as they beat the Knoxville Ice Bears 5-1.

The Mayhem scored their first three goals in the first three minutes of the game and then scored their fourth goal of the game with 10 minutes left in the first period.

John Seimer scored the first goal, followed by Collin MacDonald. Then 40 seconds after MacDonald scored the goal, Michael Holland scored his first career professional goal to increase the lead to 3.

The Mayhem switched spots with the Huntsville Havoc in the SPHL standings, and are now in first place with 68 points. The Mayhem will play the Havoc three times this weekend.

