Thomas, No. 6 Seminoles win seventh straight

ATLANTA (AP) - Shakayla Thomas scored 17 points, Imani Wright added 14 and No. 6 Florida State won its seventh straight game with a 69-63 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

The Seminoles (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained atop the league standings, trailing for just one possession and improving to 8-0 on the road.

Kaylan Pugh finished with 23 points and Zaire O'Neil had 12 for Georgia Tech (13-7, 2-5). The Yellow Jackets have lost three straight and five of seven.

O'Neil's layup gave Georgia Tech its only lead of the game, making it 50-49 with 8:36 remaining, but Florida State coach Sue Semrau immediately called a timeout, and Chatrice White followed with two quick baskets for a three-point lead.

Wright had a three-point play to make it 56-50, and Ama Degebon scored inside for a 60-52 lead.

Ivey Slaughter had 11 points and six rebounds for Florida State.

