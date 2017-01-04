Thornwell's return helps South Carolina top Georgia, 67-61

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 04: Mike Edwards #32 of the Georgia Bulldogs drives to the basket at Stegeman Coliseum on January 4, 2017 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Comer, 2017 Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA. (AP) - P.J. Dozier scored 24 points and Sindarius Thornwell had 19 in his return from a six-game suspension to lead South Carolina to a 67-61 win over Georgia in the Gamecocks' Southeastern Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Thornwell, the SEC's reigning defensive player of the year, had 11 rebounds, three blocks and six steals for South Carolina (11-3, 1-0 SEC).

Yante Maten led Georgia (9-5, 1-1) with 18 points, including a 3-pointer with about 1 minute remaining to cut South Carolina's lead to 62-61. Thornwell's tip-in of his own miss pushed the lead back to three points.

J.J. Frazier had 16 points for Georgia despite making only one of six 3-pointers.

The Gamecocks were 7-0 and ranked No. 20 with Thornwell, who was averaging 18.7 points. They were 3-3 and fell out of the Top 25 during the suspension.

