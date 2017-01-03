Tomlinson, J. Taylor, Dawkins are Hall of Fame finalists

Kicker Morten Andersen celebrates his record breaking field goal against the Carolina Panthers December 24, 2006 at The Georgia Dome in Atlanta,Georgia. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images) (Photo: Marc Serota, 2006 Getty Images)

First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.

Previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley.

In the contributors' category, the nominees are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.





