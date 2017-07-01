Travis Jones Hosts 11th Annual Football Camp

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Another Central Georgia football great made his way back to his roots holding a football camp for the kids.

Travis Jones, the Wilkinson County grad and former UGA dawg held his 11th annual camp at the Ed Defore Sports Complex this morning. About 150 kids attended the two day camp learning team mwork skills and football mechanics.

The kids then took a break and went inside for some lunch but they also heard from an NFL referee, Jerome Boger. He explained certain NFL rules to the kids and told them a little bit about refereeing in the league.

Jones who is currently the Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach says he wants to always give back and share the great lessons he learned as a kid growing up in this community.

