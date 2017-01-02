UConn still unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - UConn keeps winning in a week that saw 10 of the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press women's basketball poll lose.

The Huskies remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll Monday after beating then-No. 4 Maryland and Central Florida to stretch their winning streak to 88 games.

UConn was followed by Baylor, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Florida State was sixth while Notre Dame fell five spots to No. 7 after losing at N.C. State on Thursday. Louisville, UCLA and Stanford round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

DePaul and Kansas State re-entered the poll at No. 23 and 25 while Colorado and Syracuse fell out. Kentucky fell seven spots to No. 24 after losing to Duke and Tennessee. The Wildcats did keep alive their 132-week streak of being ranked. That's the fifth longest active streak and eighth longest all-time.

FULL AP TOP 25:

1. Connecticut (13-0) 33 first place votes

2. Baylor (13-1)

3. Maryland (13-1)

4. Mississippi State (15-0)

5. South Carolina (11-1)

6. Florida State (13-1)

7. Notre Dame (12-2)

8. Louisville (13-2)

9. UCLA (11-2)

10. Stanford (12-2)

11. Ohio State (12-4)

12. Washington (14-2)

13. Duke (12-1)

14. Miami (Fla.) (11-2)

15. Texas (8-4)

16. Oregon State (13-1)

17. West Virginia (13-1)

18. Virginia Tech (13-0)

19. Arizona State (10-3)

20. California (13-1)

20. Oklahoma (11-3)

22. South Florida (11-1)

23. DePaul (10-4)

24. Kentucky (9-5)

25. Kansas State (11-3)

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee (42), Colorado (38), NC State (26), Texas A&M (11), Utah (10), Ole Miss (6), Southern California (5), Michigan (5), Boise State (5), Green Bay (5), Northwestern (4), Marquette (3), Oklahoma State (2), Georgia Tech (1)

