UGA adds verbal commit from Vidalia 4 star LB

WMAZ 12:12 AM. EST December 26, 2016

The Georgia Bulldogs received a very nice present on Christmas, a verbal commit from 4 star inside linebacker Nate McBride from Vadalia. 

The Army All American announced his commitment in a video Christmas Day and had help from 4 star Houston County Quarterback Jake Fromm, and 5 star safety Richard Lecounte III from Liberty County. 

UGA has the third best recruiting class according to 24/7 sports. 

