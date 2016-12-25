UGA adds verbal commit from Vidalia 4 star LB

The Georgia Bulldogs received a very nice present on Christmas, a verbal commit from 4 star inside linebacker Nate McBride from Vadalia.
The Army All American announced his commitment in a video Christmas Day and had help from 4 star Houston County Quarterback Jake Fromm, and 5 star safety Richard Lecounte III from Liberty County.
UGA has the third best recruiting class according to 24/7 sports.
