UGA player arrested on marijuana charges

ATHENS, GA. - ATHENS, Ga. -- UGA football player Natrez Patrick was arrested for alleged marijuana possession just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.

Patrick was also charged with parking in a prohibited area. He posted bond of $1,500, according to the police department's jail logs.

The arresting officer approached Patrick's black Pontiac on Clayton Street and Wall Street, and it was parked in front of a Lazy Shopper. The vehicle's hazards were on. No one was inside the vehicle, according to the report. Patrick came out and said it was his. Patrick's driver's license was in the vehicle, and officers asked him to retrieve it. When he opened the door, officers smelt marijuana.

"When Patrick opened and then closed his door quickly I smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I asked Patrick if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, or if anyone recently had marijuana in the vehicle. Patrick stated no. I then looked closer through the front window of the vehicle and saw numerous small pieces of marijuana," the reported stated.

The officer put Patrick in handcuffs and asked him again. That is when he admitted there was marijuana in the car.

Patrick was charged with marijuana possession of less than 1 ounce.

This is Patrick's second arrest. He was arrested back in November 2015 with teammate Chauncey Rivers, who was eventually dismissed from the team, by Athens-Clarke County Police for marijuana possession on campus.

Players receive a four-game suspension following a second marijuana violation, according to the UGA football handbook.

Patrick has started all five games for the Bulldogs this season at linebacker and has 17 total tackles this season.

His backup, Reggie Carter, was injured last week against Tennessee and did not practice this week. He is day-to-day.

