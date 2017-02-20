Veterans Takes Down Ola 9-3

The Warhawks' bats didn't take long to wake up Monday afternoon on President's Day. The Warhawks jumped to a 4-0 lead against Ola and scored 3 more runs in the third inning to lead 7-2.
Veterans then scored a run in the 4th and 5th innings and hung on to win 9-2.
They played Howard right after and also won 9-3. The Warhawks improved to 5-0 on the young season.
SCORES
Warner Robins 8
Westside 1
=====
Howard 1
Ola 0
====
