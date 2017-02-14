Vienna names Feb. 24 Keith Mumphrey Day

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keith Mumphery (25) scores a touchdown during the 1st quarter of a game at Spartan Stadium. (Photo: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

VIENNA - The City of Vienna announced Tuesday that Feb. 24 will be Keith Mumphery Day.

The City will celebrate Mumphery with a proclamation at 9:30 a.m. on the 24th before holding an assembly in his honor at Dooly Co. High School.

According to a press release from Dooly Co. Schools, Mumphery "has been committed to the welfare of Dooly County young people and will also spend time at the elementary school and middle school on the day that honors his many achievements."

There will also be a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Dooly Co. High School that will be open to any who wish to attend and celebrate Mumphery.

Mumphery, a graduate of Dooly Co. High School, was a two-year starter at wide receiver for the Bobcats and was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports. He committed to and then played for the Michigan State Spartans.

According to his biography on the Spartans' website, Mumphery was named to SuperPrep's All-Dixie and PrepStar's All-Southeast teams. He was named a third-team All-Middle Georgia selection after his senior season, when he had 37 catches for 611 yards and 16 touchdowns.

As a junior, Mumphery was named first-team all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his 49 reception, 970 yard, 14 touchdown campaign.

For Michigan State, Mumphery had 88 career catches for 1,348 yards and seven touchdowns along with 14 rushing attempts for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Mumphery led the Spartans with 42 catches during his redshirt sophomore season and was second on the team with 515 receiving yards.

He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection along with being named the team's Clarence Underwood Sportsmanship Award recipient after his senior season in 2014. He was also named the Big Ten's sportsmanship award recipient that same season.

Mumphery was a fifth-round draft pick (number 175 overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the course of his first two seasons in the NFL, Mumphery has 24 catches for 198 yards.

He was a part of this past season's Texans team that advanced to the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs, where Houston lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots, 34-16. Mumphery had one catch for seven yards in the game.

