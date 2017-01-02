Villanova is No. 1 for 5th week, Baylor moves to No. 2

Villanova's impressive win at No. 10 Creighton kept the Wildcats at No. 1 for a fifth straight week, while Baylor made the jump from fourth to second.

The only new member of The Associated Press Top 25 is Virginia Tech, which beat Duke 89-75. The Hokies (12-1) jump in at No. 21, their first ranking since the opening week of the 2010-11 season.

Villanova (14-0) received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday to easily outdistance the Bears (13-0), who got the other six votes for No. 1.

Kansas held third while UCLA, which lost to Oregon, fell from second to fourth. Gonzaga and Kentucky both moved up two spots to fifth and sixth. Gonzaga (14-0), Villanova and Baylor are the lone unbeaten teams in Division I.

West Virginia jumped from 11th to seventh while Duke and Louisville both dropped three spots to eighth and ninth, and Creighton held on at No. 10.

FULL AP TOP 25:

1. Villanova (14-0) 59 first place votes

2. Baylor (13-0) 6 first place votes

3. Kansas (12-1)

4. UCLA (14-1)

5. Gonzaga (14-0)

6. Kentucky (11-2)

7. West Virginia (12-1)

8. Duke (12-2)

9. Louisville (12-2)

10. Creighton (13-1)

11. Virginia (11-2)

12. Florida State (14-1)

13. Wisconsin (12-2)

14. North Carolina (12-3)

15. Oregon (13-2)

16. Xavier (12-2)

17. Arizona (13-2)

18. Butler (12-2)

19. St. Mary's (Cal.) (12-1)

20. Purdue (12-3)

21. Virginia Tech (12-1)

22. Cincinnati (12-2)

23. Notre Dame (12-2)

24. Florida (10-3)

25. Southern California (14-1)

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota (56), Clemson (23), Miami (16), Maryland (6), Kansas State (5), Iowa State (3), Seton Hall (3), Northwestern (2), VCU (2), UNC Wilmington (1)

