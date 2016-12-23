Walker scores 30, Oakland beats Georgia 86-79

uga (Photo: uga)

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - Martez Walker scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, leading Oakland to an 86-79 win over Georgia on Friday night.

Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 12 points and five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Oakland's first win over Georgia (8-4) in program history.

J.J. Frazier had 22 points, Juwan Parker scored 15 and Derek Ogbeide finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Oakland trailed 45-38 at the half, but surged to a 61-51 advantage with 14 minutes left and never trailed again.

