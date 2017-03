13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Warner Robins boys and girls soccer teams both came away with wins taking down the Bainbridge on Friday evening.

The Demonettes are ranked 9th in the state and they scored early and often against the Bearcats as they won 10-1.

Goals were harder to come by in the boys game, but the Demons find a way to win 2-1.

