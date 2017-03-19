(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Some of the top high school basketball athletes from Central Georgia participated in the final event for All-Star Weekend, the MacTown vs. WarTown All Star Game.

The girls played first, and Wartown surged to an early lead, and never gave it up. They went on to win 64-43. Veterans' Carrington Kee won the MVP award.

The boys took the court after, and this one was a back and forth battle. Central's Tyrice Paul hit the game winning layup as Mactown wins 88-66. Paul's teammate Kylan Hill was named the MVP.

