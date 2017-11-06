Washington County Blocks Extra Point in Double Overtime to Make Playoffs

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

After dropping the first game of the mini-playoffs to Southwest, the Washington County Golden Hawks bounced back in double overtime against Bleckley County to capture the final playoff spot from Class double A Region 3.

The Golden Hawks and Royals were scoreless after two 5 minute periods, and each exchanged field goals in the first overtime period.

Washington County then scored a touchdown in the 2nd overtime period as Preston Daniels connected with Jeremiah Swint. They then nailed the extra point and they are up 10-3. Bleckley responded with a Nykeem Farrow touchdown rush, but Washington County blocked the extra point attempt to hang on to seal the deal and celebrate on the field.

The Golden Hawks will take on Jefferson County in the first round of the playoffs.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV