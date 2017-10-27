WMAZ
WEEK 11: Football Friday Night highlights

WEEK 11: Stockbridge vs. Jones

WMAZ 12:43 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night.

Stockbridge vs. Jones 

Tattnall Square vs. Stratford

Warner Robins vs. Veterans

Mount de Sales vs. FPD

Fan of the Week

Central vs. Westside

Mary Persons vs. Perry

Houston vs. Northside

Dodge vs. Bleckley

Spalding vs. Howard

Pike vs. Peach

Play of the Day

Ribrocker

