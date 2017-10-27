WEEK 11: #Tailgate13 high school football scores

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football updates and scores for October 27.
Here are your high school football scores for October 27.
Stockbridge-
Jones Co.-
------------------
Stratford-
Tattnall-
------------------
Warner Robins-
Veterans-
------------------
Mt. de Sales-
FPD-
------------------
Wilkinson Co.-
Twiggs Co.-
------------------
Macon Co.-
Central-Talbotton-
------------------
Hawkinsville-
Manchester-
------------------
Crawford Co.-
St. Anne Pacelli-
------------------
Dooly Co.-
Marion Co-
------------------
Taylor Co.-
Greenville-
------------------
Central-
Westside-
------------------
Mary Persons-
Perry-
------------------
Houston Co.-
Northside-
------------------
Bethlehem Christian-
John Milledge-
------------------
Loganville Christian-
Gatewood-
------------------
Westfield
Trinity-Sharpsburg
------------------
Southland-
Trinity-Dublin-
------------------
Piedmont-
Brentwood-
------------------
Community Christian-
Covenant-
------------------
Dodge Co.-
Bleckley Co.-
------------------
Spalding-
Howard-
------------------
Pike Co.-
Peach Co.-
------------------
Upson-Lee-
West Laurens-
------------------
Northeast-
Washington Co-
------------------
Southwest-
East Laurens-
------------------
Montgomery Co.-
GMC-
------------------
Baldwin-
Hephzibah-
------------------
Treutlen-
Johnson Co.-
------------------
Lanier Co.-
Telfair Co.-
------------------
Dougherty-
Crisp Co.-
------------------
Kendrick-
Jackson-
------------------
Early Co.-
Fitzgerald-
------------------
Swainsboro-
Jeff Davis-
------------------
Toombs Co.-
Vidalia-
------------------
Wilcox Co.-
Turner Co.-
------------------
Heard Co.-
Lamar Co.-
------------------
Monticello-
Elbert Co.-
------------------
Putnam Co.-
Banks Co.-
------------------
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs