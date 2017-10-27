WEEK 11: #Tailgate13 high school football scores

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football updates and scores for October 27.

#tailgate13 Tweets

Here are your high school football scores for October 27.



Stockbridge-

Jones Co.-

------------------

Stratford-

Tattnall-

------------------

Warner Robins-

Veterans-

------------------

Mt. de Sales-

FPD-

------------------

Wilkinson Co.-

Twiggs Co.-

------------------

Macon Co.-

Central-Talbotton-

------------------

Hawkinsville-

Manchester-

------------------

Crawford Co.-

St. Anne Pacelli-

------------------

Dooly Co.-

Marion Co-

------------------

Taylor Co.-

Greenville-

------------------

Central-

Westside-

------------------

Mary Persons-

Perry-

------------------

Houston Co.-

Northside-

------------------

Bethlehem Christian-

John Milledge-

------------------

Loganville Christian-

Gatewood-

------------------

Westfield

Trinity-Sharpsburg

------------------

Southland-

Trinity-Dublin-

------------------

Piedmont-

Brentwood-

------------------

Community Christian-

Covenant-

------------------

Dodge Co.-

Bleckley Co.-

------------------

Spalding-

Howard-

------------------

Pike Co.-

Peach Co.-

------------------

Upson-Lee-

West Laurens-

------------------

Northeast-

Washington Co-

------------------

Southwest-

East Laurens-

------------------

Montgomery Co.-

GMC-

------------------

Baldwin-

Hephzibah-

------------------

Treutlen-

Johnson Co.-

------------------

Lanier Co.-

Telfair Co.-

------------------

Dougherty-

Crisp Co.-

------------------

Kendrick-

Jackson-

------------------

Early Co.-

Fitzgerald-

------------------

Swainsboro-

Jeff Davis-

------------------

Toombs Co.-

Vidalia-

------------------

Wilcox Co.-

Turner Co.-

------------------

Heard Co.-

Lamar Co.-

------------------

Monticello-

Elbert Co.-

------------------

Putnam Co.-

Banks Co.-

------------------

© 2017 WMAZ-TV