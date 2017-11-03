Close WEEK 12: Football Friday Night highlights WEEK 12: Play of the Week WMAZ 12:35 AM. EDT November 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night.Bainbridge vs. Warner Robins Washington vs. Dublin Mary Persons vs. Howard Aquinas vs. Stratford Fan of the Week Dutchtown vs. Jones Bleckley vs. Southwest Jackson vs. Peach Lincoln vs. FPD Washington-Wilkes vs. Tattnall Square East Laurens vs. Northeast Play of the Week Ribrocker © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories WEEK 12: #Tailgate13 high school football scores Nov. 3, 2017, 8:00 p.m. Manhunt underway in Wilkinson County for man accused… Nov. 3, 2017, 10:55 a.m. UPDATE: DNR finds body of missing Wilkinson County fisherman Nov. 3, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs