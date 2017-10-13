Close WEEK 9: Football Friday Night highlights WEEK 9: FPD vs. Stratford WMAZ 12:18 AM. EDT October 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night. FPD vs. Stratford Union Grove vs. Jones Harris vs. Warner Robins Northside vs. Lee Southwest vs. Dublin Fan of the Week Wilkinson vs. Mount de Sales Thomson vs. Baldwin Coffee vs. Houston Bleckley vs. East Laurens Augusta Prep vs. John Milledge Schley vs. Macon Rutland vs. Peach Play of the Week Ribrocker © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates Woman says police searched her room for suspects Search for escaped inmates in Madison Search continues for escaped inmates WXIA Breaking News 2 WMAZ Breaking Live Video VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office More Stories WEEK 9: Football Friday Night highlights Oct 14, 2017, 12:18 a.m. Monroe County EMA livestreams High Falls rescue Oct 13, 2017, 7:39 p.m. 600 guns on sale in Macon this weekend Oct 14, 2017, 12:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs