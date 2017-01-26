Westbrook leads All-Star reserve picks, Wade out

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook is an All-Star again.

The NBA's leading scorer and two-time reigning All-Star MVP is among the 14 reserve selections announced by the NBA on Thursday for the in Feb. 19 game in New Orleans. Other West reserves are Golden State's Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins, Memphis' Marc Gasol and first-timers Gordon Hayward of Utah and DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The East reserves are Indiana's Paul George, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Atlanta's Paul Millsap, Boston's Isaiah Thomas, Washington's John Wall and first-timer Kemba Walker of Charlotte.

With Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant starting, Golden State ties a record with four selections.

Notables not selected include Chicago's Dwyane Wade and New York's Carmelo Anthony. Wade's streak of 12 consecutive All-Star trips will end, unless he's named as a replacement.

