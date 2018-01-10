Western Carolina edges Mercer

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

CULL0WHEE, N.C. (AP) - Marc Gosselin hit a 3-pointer with a minute left to give Western Carolina a four-point lead, and the Catamounts held off a Mercer rally from the free-throw line to post a 58-56 Southern Conference victory Wednesday night.



Stephon Jelks hit a pair of 3s in the closing seconds to get Mercer within a point, the second with :02 left.



Neither team managed a commanding lead in a game that was tied, 28-28 at the half.



Mercer (7-9, 0-3) now has lost three straight.



Mike Amius scored 21 points to lead Western Carolina (7-9, 3-1), hitting 8 of 11 shots from the field. Devin Peterson scored 12 points and Gosselin added 11 points and 11 rebounds to the effort. The Catamounts hit 21 of 53 shots from the field and just 11 of 21 from the line but still won the game.



Jelks hit 4 of 5 from deep and led Mercer with 16 points. The Bears play Samford at home on Saturday afternoon.

