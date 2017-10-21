WMAZ
Close

Westfield Softball Claim State Championship

WMAZ 12:04 AM. EDT October 22, 2017

The Westfield Lady Hornets can call themselves GISA Class 3A State Champs. The Lady Hornets grabbed game one against Pinewood 9-4, but were pushed to a winner-take-all game three after dropping the second contest 1-0. 

In game three, the Hornets led 5-2 in the 6th inning, and although Pinewood rallied to make it a one run game, the Hornets hung on to win it 6-5. 

Riley Hicock hit her second homer of the series as Westfield wins the title. 

 

 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories