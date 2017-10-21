Westfield Softball Claim State Championship

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The Westfield Lady Hornets can call themselves GISA Class 3A State Champs. The Lady Hornets grabbed game one against Pinewood 9-4, but were pushed to a winner-take-all game three after dropping the second contest 1-0.

In game three, the Hornets led 5-2 in the 6th inning, and although Pinewood rallied to make it a one run game, the Hornets hung on to win it 6-5.

Riley Hicock hit her second homer of the series as Westfield wins the title.

