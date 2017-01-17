What's wrong with Julio Jones' toe and how will it affect the Falcons?

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Julio Jones re-aggravated a toe injury during the Atlanta Falcons 36-20 playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Julio Jones got the Falcons out to a quick start with his touchdown catch on the team's opening drive, but was forced to leave during the second half because of pain in his toe. He had six catches for 67 yards on Saturday.

Jones suffered a sprained toe in week 10 against Philadelphia and missed the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. At first it was called a turf toe injury, but head coach Dan Quinn said it was a sprain.

On Monday, Quinn said that Jones would be limited in practice as the team prepares to play Green Bay in the NFC Championship, but would be up to full speed by Sunday's game.

"He's excited to play, but we'll make sure he gets the looks that are real specific to him. For him and his foot, he'll be ready to rock," Quinn said.

11Alive medical corespondent Dr. Sujatha Reddy is familiar with the injury Jones has. She explained that a sprain is a tear, twist or pull of the ligaments, which hold the bones together.

"What's happened is somewhere in his foot, the ligaments holding his foot toe bones together-- because of repetitive injuries in sports and the repetitive motion that you need when you're running like he does-- have actually strained or pulled those ligaments apart causing pain and probably some swelling," she said.

She said that Jones continuing to play is surely the cause of it getting re-injured. However, if it is in fact his big toe that is injured, it sounds more like turf toe to Reddy, which is a specific type of ligament tear that can linger. Regardless, any toe sprain can be very painful and take time to heal.

"If the ligaments are completely torn or partially torn, it's going to affect how much it hurts him and also how quickly you can recover," she said.

Reddy said there are treatment options to help reduce pain, but they could make Jones more susceptible to injury.

Quinn said Jones doesn't like to sit out practices or games. He said the biggest challenge this week will be making sure Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan get the reps they need.

"We spend a lot of time on that to make sure as (Ryan and Jones) go through the week that they both feel comfortable with the work that they had," he said.

Jones may never willingly opt out of playing.

"Sometimes you have to make the decision for him, and that was the case at L.A.," Quinn said. "When I saw he didn't look like him, I said, 'I'll take this decision off you today.' That wasn't his day to race, so we had to make that decision for him because he is that type of competitor, for sure."

That was the first game Jones had missed since 2014.

